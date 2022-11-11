Taliban Bans Women From Gyms And Parks; What Other Restrictions Women Face In Afghanistan

An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 9 (Image: Reuters)

AFTER stopping women from entering amusement parks in Kabul on Wednesday, the Taliban government has now put another restriction on them. As per the senior Taliban official, women are no longer allowed to use gyms in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported.

Since the Taliban came to power more than a year ago in Kabul, they have been cracking down on women's rights and freedom. According to the spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) told the news agency Associated Press, the restriction was implemented because people were disobeying rules mandating gender segregation and the women were not wearing the required headscarf or hijab.

What Are The Other Restrictions Women Face Under Taliban Rule

The Taliban has implemented several laws that have been violating women's health and education rights, curtailing their freedom of movement and expression.

Under Taliban rule, Afghan women have to wear the Islamic face veil which is called hijab or niqab. The hijab is typically a scarf that covers the hair and neck, whereas the niqab is a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear. In May this year, the Taliban government ordered women to cover their faces in public.

The Taliban government in recent months has added regulations limiting women's movement without a male chaperone and banning men and women from visiting parks together.

Despite earlier assurances to the contrary, the Taliban has barred females from middle and high schools and restricted them from most professions.

Women are increasingly being refused access to necessities, Taliban also banned women from travelling long distances without male company.

One year ago, on August 15, 2021, the Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul and took control of the country. Despite initial promises that women would be allowed to exercise their rights within Sharia law, over time, human rights violations against women and girls have mounted in Afghanistan.