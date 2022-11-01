Takeoff, 28-Year-Old American Rapper, Shot Dead In Houston

Takeoff, the 28-year-old American rapper and member of hip hop group Migos, was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston. The musician, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed around 2.30 am when he was playing dice with band member and uncle, Quavo.

As Takeoff suffered gunshot wounds on his head and neck, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo escaped unhurt, while two other victims were taken to the hospital.

Kirshnik Khari Ball was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. He started rapping in 2008 alongside Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), and in 2011 the group released their debut mixtape under the name Migos, titled "Juug Season."

In 2013, their breakthrough single, 'Versace,' propelled them to rap prominence and earned them a Drake remix. With over 20 platinum and gold singles and albums certified by the RIAA, including their Hot 100 No. 1 smash 'Bad and Boujee,' Migos has since grown to become one of the most popular hip-hop acts in recent years and one of the most successful rap groups of all time. 'Stir Fry,' 'MotorSport' with Cardi B, and 'Walk It Talk It' with Drake are some of Migos' previous Top 10 successes.

According to Variety, although there was no formal announcement of the group's breakup, Offset has been working independently while Takeoff and Quavo had been collaborating as a duet in recent years. 'Built for Infinity Links' was released last month, a duo record by the two.

Takeoff's sole solo album 'The Last Rocket' was released in 2018, and opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

(With ANI inputs)