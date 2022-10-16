Taiwan Says Won't Back Down On Its Sovereignty After Xi Jinping's 'Right To Use Force' Statement

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said war between Taiwan and China was not an option and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing. (Image: ANI/File)

TAIWAN will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy, and its people clearly oppose Beijing's idea of "one country, two systems" management for Taiwan, the self-ruled island's presidential office said on Sunday.

The statement came shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the opening of a the Communist Party Congress in Beijing that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan.

Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region is the common responsibility of both sides and meeting on the battlefield is not an option, Taiwan's presidential office said in the statement.

Tensions between the Beijing and Taipei rose dramatically in August after China staged war games near Taiwan following the visit to Taiwan of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Those military activities have continued though at a reduced pace.

In a speech opening the ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress in Beijing, Xi said China always "respected, cared for and benefited" Taiwan's people and was committed to promoting economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

"Resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business, and it up to the Chinese people to decide," he said. "We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures."

That option is aimed at "interference" by external forces and a "very small number" of Taiwan independence supporters rather than the vast majority of the Taiwanese people, Xi said.

"The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward, and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved, and it must be achieved!" to added, to a long round of applause.

Taiwan's presidential office said in response that the Republic of China - the island's official name - was a sovereign and independent country.

"Taiwan's position is firm: no backing down on national sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.

"This is the consensus of Taiwan's people," the presidential office said, adding the national security team was keeping a close eye on developments at the congress.