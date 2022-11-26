Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Steps Down As Party Leader After Losing Election

TAIWAN President Tsai Ing-wen has stepped down as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party post local election losses suffered by her party on Saturday.

She offered her resignation on Saturday evening, a tradition after a major loss, in a short speech in which she also thanked supporters. She said she will shoulder the responsibility as she had hand-picked candidates in Saturday's elections.

Taiwan chose the opposition Nationalist party in an election in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues.

Chiang Wan-an, the mayoral candidate from the Nationalist party registered the victory. During his victory speech on Saturday night, he said, "I will let the world see Taipei's greatness," Chiang was quoted as saying by the news agency AP.

Besides Chiang, other Nationalist party candidates also won mayoral seats in Taoyuan, Taichung and New Taipei city.

While not all votes had been counted by the time he was delivering his speech, Chiang and other candidates' numerical lead allowed them to declare victory.

Kao Hung-an, a candidate in the relatively new Taiwan People's Party, won the mayoral seat in Hsinchu, a city home to many of Taiwan's semi-conductor companies.

The people of the country were choosing their mayors, city council members, and other local leaders in all 13 counties and in nine cities. There was also a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18.

While international observers and the ruling party have attempted to link the elections to the long-term existential threat that is Taiwan's neighbour, many local experts do not think China has a large role to play this time around.

"The international community has raised the stakes too high. They've raised a local election to this international level, and Taiwan's survival," said Yeh-lih Wang, a political science professor at National Taiwan University.

According to a political science professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, the defeat for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party may be partly due to how it handled the pandemic.

"The public has some dissatisfaction with the DPP on this, even though Taiwan has done well relatively speaking in pandemic prevention," he said.

(With inputs from AP)