Taiwan Official Leading Missile Production Found Dead In Hotel Room Amid China's Military Action

Military police officers get into position for a drill on how to guide citizens to safety in the event of an attack in Taipei. (Reuters Photo)

Amid China's military outburst in Taiwan's air defence space, in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, the deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room in southern Taiwan. Ou Yang Li-Hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung.

According to a report by the official Central News Agency, the authorities said 57-year-old Ou Yang died of a heart attack and the hotel room showed no sign of any 'intrusion'. Ou Yang Li-Hsing assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects. The military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China's growing military threat.

The news came hours after the Taiwan defence ministry said that multiple Chinese planes and ships were detected around Taiwan Strait, simulating an attack on its main island. Some of them have crossed the median line, the ministry said, adding that the armed forces responded to such a situation accordingly with surveillance systems, CAP aircraft, naval vessels and missile systems.

As the tensions in the Twan strait heightened soon with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China has been increasing its military activities. Yesterday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that 68 Chinese military planes and 13 warships crossed over the median line to participate in drills.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang blasted what he called "the evil neighbour" after China encircled the self-ruled island with a series of huge military drills that were condemned by the United States and other Western allies.

Notably, Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan visit, China has upped the ante against Taiwan. China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off Taiwan's coasts that it says will run through Sunday. Missiles have also been fired over Taiwan, defence officials told state media. The speaker is the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

China opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments, but its response to the Pelosi visit has been unusually vociferous. China said Friday that more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in the live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days.

The Rocket Force also fired projectiles over Taiwan into the Pacific, military officers told state media, in a major ratcheting up of China's threats to attack and invade the island. The drills, which Xinhua described as being held on an "unprecedented scale," are China's most strident response to Pelosi's visit.

(With Agencies Inputs)