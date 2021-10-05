New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Prize to three people.

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann have been jointly awarded one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics “for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.”

Giorgio Parisi has been awarded one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics “for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.”

Syukuro Manabe demonstrated how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth. His work laid the foundation for the development of current climate models.

laureate Klaus Hasselmann created a model that links together weather and climate. His methods have been used to prove that the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide.

Giorgio Parisi discovered hidden patterns in disordered complex materials. His discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems.

The laureates have laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it, as well as revolutionzed the theory of disordered materials and random processes.

This year’s Prize recognises new methods for describing complex systems and predicting their long-term behaviour.

“The discoveries being recognised this year demonstrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a solid scientific foundation, based on a rigorous analysis of observations. This year’s Laureates have all contributed to us gaining deeper insight into the properties and evolution of complex physical systems,” said Thors Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

For the unversed, Nobel Prize comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Other fields in which the prize will be given in the coming days over a span of a week include the fields of chemistry, literature and peace and economics.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha