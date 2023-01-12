Swaminarayan Temple In Melbourne Vandalised Amid Chants Of Anti-Hindu Slogans

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir issued a statement to The Australia Today and said that they are 'deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate'.

By JE News Desk
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 09:55 PM IST
Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne (Image Credits: Twitter/@BAPS)

ANTI-India elements vandalised the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, reported The Australia Today.

"When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus," said Patel, an onlooker who does not want to reveal his first name, was quoted as saying by The Australia Today.

He further said, "I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters.

Meanwhile, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir issued a statement to The Australia Today and said that they are "deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate."

According to the statement, they have remained committed to "peaceful coexistence and dialogue to all faiths." BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir further said that they have informed the authorities regarding the incident, as per The Australia Today report.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a video message has extended "warmest wishes" to Pramukh Swami Maharaj ji and the BAPS organisation upon his 100th birth anniversary. The video message of the Albanese has been shared by Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell.

"Your Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj on behalf of all Australians, I send my warmest wishes to you and BAPS organisation upon the 100th anniversary of the birth of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

He further added, "I pay tribute to his legacy, his message of serving those...something we can all strive for and as he said, in the joy of others, lies our earn. This legacy lives on here in Australia."

Earlier in 2022, the Swaminarayan temple in Toronto was also defaced by "Canadian Khalistani extremists" with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime, prompting the Indian mission here to condemn the incident and urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from ANI)

