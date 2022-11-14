Suspect In Istanbul Blast That Killed 6 Arrested, Says Minister

Atleast 6 people died in a bomb blast that occurred at a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul on Sunday. The person who left the bomb that caused the explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday reported to the state-run Anadolu agency.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the bomb attack 'an act of terrorism.

Hundreds of people fled the historic Istiklal Avenue after the blast, as ambulances and police raced in. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey's largest city, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

Hours after the explosion, Vice President Fuat Oktay visited the site to give the latest death and injury toll, and promised to resolve the matter "very soon".

Authorities later said a government ministry worker and his daughter were among the dead. Five people were in intensive care in hospital, two of them in a critical condition. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Istanbul and other Turkish cities have been targeted in the past by Kurdish separatists, Islamist militants and other groups, including in a series of attacks in 2015 and 2016.

"Efforts to defeat Turkey and the Turkish people through terrorism will fail today just as they did yesterday and as they will tomorrow," Erdogan told a news conference before flying to Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies.

"Our people can rest assured that the culprits... will be punished as they deserve," he said, adding that initial information suggested "a woman played a part" in it.

"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism," he added.