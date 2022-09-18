Super Typhoon Nanmadol 'Experienced Never Before' Lands In Japan; Special Alert Issued

People in Japan are witnessing a powerful typhoon “like never experienced before” as typhoon Nanmadol approached southwestern Japan. The heavy downpour on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu has brought life to a standstill. Also due to the heavy rainfall, the traffic has been disrupted. An emergency warning for violent winds, high waves, and storm surges have been given by the weather department. The weather department said that the typhoon can cause a disaster that is seen only in a few decades.

As per the information given by the weather department, Kyushu can receive as 600 millimetres of rain in the 24-hour period till Monday morning. The weather department further warned that the typhoon can intensify in areas that are far from it. In western parts of Japan, heavy rainfall is expected.

Meanwhile, the 14th typhoon of the season, which has weakened as it approaches Kyushu, is bringing record rainfall, the JMA said, warning of the risk of overflowing rivers.

Southern Kyushu could receive 400 mm (16 inches) of rain over the next 24 hours and wind gusts of up to 235 km per hour (145 miles per hour) on Sunday, while the central Tokai region could get 300 mm (12 inches) of rain, the agency forecast.

The typhoon has caused damage in southern Kyushu including downing a bus stop in Miyazaki prefecture and breaking the window of a pachinko parlour in Kagoshima prefecture, according to public broadcaster NHK. Railway operators and airlines have cancelled services and convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan temporarily shut around 950 stores.

Toyota Motor Corp said it will idle production at three factories on Monday. The storm is forecast to turn east and pass over Japan's main island of Honshu before moving out to sea by Wednesday. Heavy rain lashed the capital Tokyo, with the Tozai subway line suspended because of flooding.

