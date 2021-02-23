Dalton also referred to the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Super 30’ which is inspired by the popular book by the same name that narrates the struggling journey of Kumar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Anand Kumar, renowned Mathematician and founder of Super 30, has once again earned praises for his “inspiring work” with underprivileged children as a successful model for education in the Canadian Parliament.

Giving an account of education projects being taken up in his federal district in the Canadian Parliament on Monday, MP of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in British Columbia, Marc Dalton, said, "The inspiring work of Super 30 in helping the students from the underprivileged sections of society to overcome all obstacles to reach premier institutions of India."

Dalton also referred to the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Super 30’ which is inspired by the popular book by the same name that narrates the struggling journey of Kumar and his desire to work for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society.

The member of parliament said Biju Mathew, a resident of Maple Ridge, had written a book on Kumar, the Bihar-born mathematician which is a greatly inspiring read for educationalists.

In 2015, Canada's Legislature of British Columbia had honoured the 47-year-old for his rare achievements to the students from India's underprivileged sections.

The British Columbia Government had invited Kumar in recognition of his work through globally acclaimed Super30, which has successfully mentoring 30 students mostly from the underprivileged sections of the society for IITs free of cost for the last 14 years.

Kumar's Super 30 in Bihar's capital Patna, has shaped IITians out of a bunch of 30 students selected from underprivileged sections of the society year after year for the last 14 years - that, too, free of cost and without any donation from any government or private agency.

Kumar has earlier been felicitated in Canada in 2012 at a state-level function. The then Minister of Advanced Education, government of British Columbia, Naomi Yamamoto, had termed Kumar a ‘gifted’ teacher.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta