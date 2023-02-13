Sun's Coronal Mass Ejection To Create Spectacular Light Display For Arctic Skywatchers On February 14

Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are bursts of plasma clouds, including photons, that are expelled from the Sun. These clouds can shoot out in any direction and continue moving in that direction until they reach Earth and cause disruptions. CMEs are more common during the peak of the solar cycle, which is in the center of the cycle.

On February 11, the Sun produced a powerful X1-class solar flare that could have caused significant harm on Earth if it had been directed towards the planet, but fortunately, it wasn't. However, this does not guarantee our safety. Shortly after the X1-class flare, the Sun expelled a filament of magnetism in the Northern Hemisphere that launched a coronal mass ejection into space.

A report by spaceweather.com stated, "Yesterday's X1-class solar flare attracted all the attention, but it did not produce a CME. Another explosion did. Five hours before the X-flare, a filament of magnetism erupted from the sun's northern hemisphere and hurled a CME into space."

Although the majority of the CME will miss Earth, a portion of it may still have an impact near the Arctic region on February 14, potentially resulting in stunning auroras that can be observed by astronomers and skywatchers.

The report further stated, "While the majority of the CME will miss Earth, a glancing blow is expected to occur on Feb. 14th. This could provide a beautiful light show for those in the Arctic region to enjoy on Valentine's Day."

How NASA Keeps An Eye On Solar Activity

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is one of several satellites and telescopes currently monitoring the Sun. It has been operational since 2010 and is equipped with a full set of instruments for observing the Sun. The SDO utilises three important instruments to gather data on various solar events.

These instruments include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI), which takes high-precision readings of the magnetic field along the longitudinal and vector axis across the entire visible portion of the Sun, the Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE), which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet radiation, and the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), which offers ongoing full-disk observations of the Sun's chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.