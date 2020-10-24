The incident occurred near an education centre in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Dasht-e-Barchi settlement located in the west of Kabul. The Interior Ministry said that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives before reaching the training centre after he was recognised by the security guards.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 13 people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries in a suicide bombing in western Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, country's Interior Minister has said.

The incident occurred near an education centre in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Dasht-e-Barchi settlement located in the west of Kabul, Tolo News reported. The Ministry said that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives before reaching the training centre after he was recognised by the security guards.

Dozens of students were in the class when the incident occurred, according to eye witnesses. Taliban has denied involvement in the attack while no other group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Head of Afghanistan's High Council of National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah has condemned the attack, calling it inhuman. Sharhzad Akbar, the chairperson of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said that the news of the attack “drains every last ounce of energy and hope.”

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja