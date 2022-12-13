‘Such An Arrogant Prick’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Apologises To Oppn Leader After Being Caught

Jacinda Ardern is a prominent leader and cherished worldwide for her management of the Covid-19 crisis. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday apologised for calling her political rival an “arrogant prick” in the parliament. Jacinda’s comment was picked up and broadcast on parliament television.

During question time in a heated parliamentary debate, ACT party leader David Seymour asked Jacinda Ardern if she could give an example of an occasion when she had made a mistake, apologised and fixed it.

Responding to his question, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern replied that managed isolation during Covid-19 had been tough on the public, but she said that she stood by the work done by the government in the past term.

After completing her response, when Jacinda sat down, she quietly said, “Such an arrogant prick."

But her microphone was live at that time and her comment was audible to the house when the speaker moved to the next question.

However, a spokesperson from the prime minister’s office confirmed that Jacinda Ardern had apologised to Seymour.

After the end of the Parliament debate session, Seymour while speaking to the media said, “Some days I am a useless Māori, others days I am an arrogant prick. The apology we are really looking for is for New Zealanders worried about rising prices and ram raids.”

He also told that the prime minister had texted him to say sorry.

“She said, I apologise, it’s not something I should have said and she said, as my mum would say, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it,” Seymour had said.

42-year-old Jacinda Ardern is a prominent leader and cherished worldwide for her management of the Covid-19 crisis and her down-to-earth approach towards politics. She has been prime minister for five years.

Ahead of the 2023 elections in New Zealand, the popularity of Ardern has been constantly decreasing and she has been facing immense political pressure.

