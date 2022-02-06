New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Lata Mangeshkar’s voice dominated not just the airwaves of All India Radio but also that of Radio Pakistan after country’s partition. So as the news of legendary playback singer’s demise broke, it drowned not only Indians into a deep sea of mourning but also many individuals on that side of Wagah Border in Pakistan. By Sunday afternoon, Lata Mangeshkar’s demise became top trending topic in Pakistan on Twitter, reflecting her fan base on both sides of the border in a rare show of cross-border union via mourning.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the subcontinent had lost "one of the truly great singers the world has known".

"Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," he said.

With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2022

Pakistani politicians also expressed condolences passing with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry pointing out Mangeshkar’s death as "the end of an era in music".

He said Mangeshkar ruled the world for decades and the "magic of her voice" would live on.

A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come #RIPLataMangeshker — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022

‘There never will be another Lata’: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, Pakistani politician and daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, wrote on Twitter: "Rest in peace, Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar. Your voice, songs & the emotions they evoked will never die. There never will be another Lata. Condolences to the family."

Rest in peace, Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar. Your voice, songs & the emotions they evoked will never die. There never will be another Lata. Condolences to the family. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 6, 2022

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Raees’ (2017) took to Instagram to express that ‘there will never be another’. “Rest in greatness our Lata ji,” she wrote.

Leaders from all across the Indian subcontinent paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

"A great void has been created in the subcontinent's musical arena with the demise of the 'Sur Samraggi (empress of music)'," Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena said.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also took to Twitter to convey his condolences. “Rest In Peace Srimathi Lata Mangeshkar, India’s Queen of Music who touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice. A legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice,” Rajapaksa said.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari also took to Twitter to condole Mangeshkar’s loss, saying that latter decorated many Nepali songs with her melodious voice.

“I am saddened by the news of the demise of the famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has decorated many Nepali songs with her melodious voice. I pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, a man of extraordinary talent,” Nepal President said.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed last on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after suffering long illness. She was cremated at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours.

