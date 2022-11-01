Strikes On Ukraine Power Grid Response To Crimea Drone Attack By Kyiv: Vladimir Putin

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin said Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export programme were responses to a drone attack on Moscow's fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

Putin told a news conference on Monday that Ukrainian drones had used the same marine corridors that grain ships transited under the U.N.-brokered deal.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack and denies using the grain programme's security corridor for military purposes. The United Nations said no grain ships were using the Black Sea route on Saturday when Russia said its vessels in Crimea were attacked.

Meanwhile, on the 250th day of a war that has ground on since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian missiles rained down across the country. Explosions boomed out in Kyiv, sending black smoke into the sky.

Russian forces shelled infrastructure in at least six Ukrainian regions on Monday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook. "That's not all we could have done," Putin said at the televised news conference, indicating more action could follow.

Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure, including hydroelectric dams, was hit, knocking out power, heat and water supplies. Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, said on Telegram that about 140,000 residents were without power after the attacks, including about 50,000 residents of Kharkiv city, the second largest city in Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said it had shot down 44 of 50 Russian missiles. But strikes left 80 per cent of Kyiv without running water, authorities said. Ukrainian police said 13 people were injured in the latest attacks. For the past three weeks, Russia has attacked Ukrainian civil infrastructure using expensive long-range missiles and cheap Iranian-made "suicide drones" that fly at a target and detonate.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 18 targets, mostly energy infrastructure, were hit in missile and drone strikes on 10 Ukrainian regions on Monday.

Ukrainian and U.N. officials said 12 ships carrying grain sailed from Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Moscow's move. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would continue implementing the programme, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and aimed at easing global hunger.

Putin announced Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two on Sept. 21, one of a series of escalators measures in response to Ukrainian gains on the battlefield. Defence Minister Shoigu said at the time that some 300,000 additional personnel would be drafted. But the mobilisation has proceeded chaotically and thousands have fled Russia to avoid being drafted.