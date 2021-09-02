New York Weather Update: The city of New York has been battling heavy rains and flood-like situations on roads caused due to tropical Storm Ida.

A flooded parking area is seen during flash floods in Emmitsburg, Maryland, US. (Reuters Image)

New York | Jagran News Desk: A state of emergency was declared in New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday night as the city battled record-breaking rain and flooding caused due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida.

Blasio called it a "historic weather event" which led to dangerous conditions on the roads. Most of the New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday. The subway stations were turned into waterfalls and Midtown streets became rivers

The remnants of Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. The effort including using high-axle vehicles bought after Superstorm Sandy.

New York City airports LaGuardia and JFK reported flight disruptions, and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport said it was experiencing severe flooding and suspended all flight activity.

The New York City mayor urged people to not go outside.

"Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first

responders and emergency services get their work done. If you're thinking of going outside, don't. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don't drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside", he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, several homes were damaged in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, across from Philadelphia, after warnings went out about possible tornadoes.

Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport said on Twitter it was experiencing "severe flooding". It said it resumed "limited flight operations" close to midnight after all flight activity was suspended late on Wednesday.

