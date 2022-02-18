London | Jagran World Desk: The Dutch flagship airline KLM said it had cancelled 167 flights scheduled for Friday over a looming storm Eunice which is said to cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds", the Met Office said.

"Due to stormy weather in Amsterdam on Thursday 17 February and Friday 18 February 2022, our flights to, from, or via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol may be disrupted," the company said in a statement, adding that 167 flights had been cancelled.

Storm Eunice is forming unusually far south and east in the Atlantic. With the help and guidance of a rip-roaring jet stream, Eunice will approach peak intensity over areas that rarely see such violent winds.

On Thursday, the meteorological service of the Netherlands issued a warning over the storm Eunice, which is expected to hit the country on Friday. The speed of the wind currently reaches 139 kilometres per hour (86 miles per hour) in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the army has been put on standby in the country, and schools are prepared to close as forecasters issued a rare "red weather" warning due to the approaching storm.

Storm Eunice is expected to make landfall in southwest England Friday morning after barrelling its way across the Atlantic, packing gusts of up to 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour.

The red weather warning, effective from 0700 GMT on Friday, covers the northern coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset in southwest England, as well as the south coast of Wales.

Schools in the affected region of England and Wales announced they would shut for the day, and residents were urged to remain indoors. Heavy snow was also forecast in Scotland and northern England.

Ireland's meteorological office also issued an alert for the storm, warning of "severe and damaging winds" and the possibility of coastal flooding in the south.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha