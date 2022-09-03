Stolen Aircraft Lands Safely Hours After Pilot Threatened To Crash Into Walmart Store In US City

A pilot threatened to crash a plane into a local Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, the police on Saturday. However, hours after the incident, the plane landed in a field of Mississippi as it ran out of fuel. Later the pilot was taken into custody. Meanwhile, after the information was received, the authorities got the entire Walmart in Tupelo evacuated, and people were rushed out of the store, the Tupelo Police Department said.

"Police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a pilot has been flying an airplane over the city in circles for hours, threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart store. Governor Tate Reeves says all citizens should be on alert," said US media.

Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something. Polices ,ambulances ,& fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shutdown rn pic.twitter.com/AzebdIa3tP — City King (@CityKing_Gank_) September 3, 2022

It is also being reported that the pilot has stolen the aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air 90, from Tupelo Airport. The plane is a nine-seater with two engines.

The authorities have further said that contact was made by the pilot with E911 and he was threatening to crash the plane into the premises of Walmart on West Main. Further, in order to inform people police took to Facebook and wrote, "On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo."

The police in its post further added that the TDP has been talking to the pilot directly, and they have also worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main in order to evacuate as many people as they can.

"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the TPD added.

Further, the police said that more information will be given to people when required.

(With agency inputs)