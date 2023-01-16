Sri Lankan Tamil Protestors Shampoo Hair As Authorities Use Water Cannons On Them In Jaffna

As Sri Lankan authorities tried to disperse Tamil protestors in the Northeastern city of Jaffna, they took out shampoo and washed their hair. Tamilians in Sri Lanka have been protesting against the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Jaffna on the occasion of Thai Pongal.

This peculiar show of defiance was brought to the attention of the world by a Twitter user - Dr. Thuisyan Nandakumar. The protests first erupted in Jaffna University and later the students joined the families of the forcibly disappeared people in a rally that went up to the Nallur Sivan Temple, where the President was attending a Thai Pongal event, according to a report by the Tamil guardian. These families of the disappeared persons held photographs of the ones they have lost and carried placards that demanded the return of properties occupied by the state.

When Sri Lankan police fired water cannons on a protest in Jaffna today…



The Tamils pulled out shampoo.



Sri Lanka security agencies had increased vigilance ahead of the scheduled event in Jaffna and armed STF personnel were seen patrolling the streets on motorbikes, according to the report. Buses from Mullaitvu, Kilinochchi, and Vavuniya that were carrying the families of the disappeared were stopped by the security forces and the names of drivers and passengers were noted in an apparent attempt to delay these demonstrators from reaching the venue of the Thai Pongal event.

The report also noted that the police had raised barricades at an intersection to prevent the people from protesting and when the families began pushing the barricades, they fired water cannons to disperse them.

Sri Lanka, hit by a massive economic and political crisis, had recently announced drastic spending cuts and warned that it hardly had enough resources to pay public salaries and pensions even with the tax hikes introduced recently, according an AFP report. The island nation has already defaulted on its $46 Billion public debt and is aiming to seal bail out deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The president informed the cabinet yesterday that the economic crisis this year is going to be worse than what we expected," government spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.