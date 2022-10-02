Sri Lankan President Revokes Order Declaring Key Govt Buildings in Colombo As High Security Zones

Sri Lanka's President and the Minister of Defence, Ranil Wickremesinghe, issue a gazette revoking the order declaring the high-security zones in the country.

Earlier, on September 23, he declared multiple areas in Colobo as high-security zones, reports News First.

The Gazette of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka read, "The High-Security Zones, which comprise the areas specified in the Schedule of these Orders, are hereby declared."

"The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence shall be the competent authority for the implementation of these orders. The competent authority may make provisions for the regulation of certain activities within the High-Security Zones based on the security situation or on special occasions. "The competent authority may issue commands incidentally from time to time for the proper implementation of these orders," it added.

The country continues to face severe economic hardships. The protestors, earlier, protesting against the deteriorating conditions in the country, had broken into then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsesinghe's private residence and set it on fire.

The unexpected economic situation infuriated them. The security officers also attacked numerous journalists during the events, which prompted more demonstrators to congregate nearby. Notably, Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its biggest economic crisis since obtaining independence in 1948, which follows multiple COVID-19 waves and threatens to reverse years of development gains and seriously jeopardise the nation's capacity to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The protests followed an intensification in tensions caused by the country's deteriorating economic situation, as well as reports of several clashes between civilians, police, and military personnel at fuel stations where thousands of anxious people lined up for hours or even days due to the fuel shortage. Since February, Sri Lanka has had a diesel shortage that has resulted in lengthy daily power outages. Due to severe food and electricity shortages, Sri Lanka is currently obliged to ask for assistance from its neighbours.

The island nation is also dealing with a lack of foreign currency, which has, incidentally, hindered its ability to import food and gasoline and resulted in power outages throughout the nation. Due to a shortage of necessities, Sri Lanka was forced to ask friendly nations for assistance. India has been in the forefront of providing Sri Lanka with economic aid in accordance with their needs and is one of the nations that has given the most aid during a time of need.In 2022, India extended around USD four billion in bilateral assistance to Sri Lanka.

(With Inputs From ANI)