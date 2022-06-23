Sri Lankan Economic Crisis: 63-Year-Old Dies After Standing In Queue For 5 Days At Fuel Station

A 63-year-old truck driver in Sri Lanka died on Thursday after spending five days standing in a queue at a filling station in the country's Western Province. This is the tenth death reported in the island nation due to prolonged waiting for fuel procurement.

According to news agency PTI, the police said that the man was found dead inside his vehicle after waiting in the queue at the filling station in Anguruwatota.

The death toll in the country now stands at 10 and the age of all the victims lies between 43 and 84 years. The majority of the deaths reported in queues have been due to cardiac arrests, as per a report by the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Last week, a 53-year-old man died while waiting in a queue for several hours at a fuel station in Panadura in Colombo. The man reportedly died of a heart attack while waiting in the queue in his three-wheeler.

The current shortages of the country are worsening and as a measure to solve the fuel shortages and resultant transport difficulties the state sector employees are allowed to treat Fridays as holidays starting from June 17. The same will be in force for the coming three months, the public administration ministry said in a circular.

Sri Lanka, home to around 22 million people, is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence. The country's economy is witnessing extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices, and a lack of medicines.

The country is experiencing long queues for refueling at filling stations as the government finds it difficult to finance fuel imports to retain a reserve adequate for a minimum of three months. A move to ration fuel is to be implemented from next month as the forex crisis gets worsened.

The country is nearly bankrupt with its total foreign debt standing at USD 51 billion.

(With PTI inputs)