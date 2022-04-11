Colombo | Jagran News Desk: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday addressed the economic crisis-hit country and assured that his government is working round-the-clock to address their woes and appealed to protesters to end their agitation and have patience as every minute of them on street is costing them a dollar.

In his first public appearance amidst the countrywide protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya and the entire Rajapaksa family, PM Mahinda said that the government is spending every second of the day to resolve this problem. My family is being slandered, we can tolerate it but it will be dangerous to reject Parliament.

“We understand the people's sufferings. We have to strengthen the economy. We will take the responsibility to resolve the economic issue in the same way we ended the 30-year war,” Mahinda said.

He further added, "We ended the war not to put the people of this country into this status, we constructed highways not to keep people in queues. We built ports not to idle oil ships in our ports until we find dollars to pay for them. We will make all efforts to overcome this crisis.The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis," he said

The address of the Srilankan prime minister came hours after Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa alleged that poor economic policies of the government had contributed to the country's economic downturn.

Leader Sajith Premadasa had said that the cost of living in the country is going from bad to worse due to the price increase of essential food items including medicine, milk powder, rice, sugar, dhal, wheat flour and items such as gas, diesel, kerosene oil and petrol.

The Opposition Leader said that people gave ample time to President Rajapaksa to fulfill their requirements, especially by reducing the increasing cost of living but neither the President nor his Cabinet ministers were able to fulfill their demands. Let us inform you that the anti-government protests, started on Saturday and it continued to its third day on Monday, April 11.

(With Agency Inputs)

