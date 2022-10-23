Sri Lanka Might Get South Asia's First Disneyland In Hambantota, In Talks With Team

SRI LANKA might get South Asia's first Disneyland in Hambantota as the country will be holding discussions with the team of Disneyland officials in November.

Taking to Twitter Associate Editor of Daily Mirror Jamila Husian informed, "Diana (State Tourism Minister) walking the talk! Team from Disneyland have AGREED to visit #SriLanka in Nov. to hold discussions on setting up South Asia's 1st Disneyland in Hambantota!"

"Diana Gamage will be visiting US soon to discuss plans for the USD 18 billion investment following an invitation from Walt Disney," added Husian.

Earlier, State Minister Diana Gamage said that officials from Disneyland have been in discussions with her in order to open a Disneyland in Sri Lanka. She also added that the project would be a major boost to the country's tourism sector.

Sri Lanka who is facing a major economic crisis, will get a huge tourism exposure after the country won the hosting rights for 'Miss Tourism World - International Finale 2022' in Colombo.

According to a report by the Sunday Observer, apart from Sri Lanka, Croatia and Russia were also shortlisted to host the 75th edition of the 'Miss Tourism World 2022' global Pageant'. However, the countries allowed Sri Lanka to conduct the event.

The decision was taken by these two countries were aware that it would play a major role towards tourism revival in Sri Lanka, said Global Director of 'Miss Tourism World - International Finale 2022', David Singh.

The event will take place from December 8 to December 21with winners from 80 countries giving a destination value to Sri Lanka of nearly USD 40 million.

During the pageant, they will visit all the important places of tourism in Sri Lanka including Kandy, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya, Habarana, Ella, Arugam Bay, Mirissa, and Galle he said. This will in turn promote these destinations as well, reported Sunday Observer.

Sri Lanka is facing unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel, and other essentials.

(With inputs from ANI)