Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez Gotabaya, PM Wickremesinghe Ready To Step Down As Lanka Burns

The protests against the Rajapaksas amid the ongoing economic crisis has intensified in Sri Lanka once again, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the island nation, which has a population of 22 million. However, it seems that Gotabaya is ready to bow to the protesters after Parliament's Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that the President would step down from his post on Wednesday.

"The decision to step down on 13 July was taken to ensure a peaceful handover of power," Abeywardena said in a video statement on Saturday, as reported by Reuters. "I therefore request the public to respect the law and maintain peace."

HERE's THE 10-POINT CHARGE-SHEET ABOUT THE SRI LANKAN ECONOMIC CRISIS:

1. Gotabaya's resignation comes amid a massive protest by people, who have blamed him for the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. His residence was also stormed by the protesters on Saturday. Pictures of protesters walking through the presidential palace have also went viral on social media.

2. Following the attack, videos emerged that some suitcases were being loaded on a Sri Lanka Navy ship. Local media reports have claimed that hat the suitcases were of Gotabaya, whose whereabouts are unknown.

3. Meanwhile, Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe - who was appointed to post in May this year after Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation - has offered to resign from his position.

4. "Wickremesinghe has told the party leaders that he is willing to resign as Prime Minister and make way for an all-party government to take over," said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

5. Earlier on Saturday, Wickremesinghe's house was also set on fire by the agitators. Government sources have told Reuters that Wickremesinghe has been moved to a secure location.

6. Meanwhile, following Gotabaya's resignation, it is expected that Abeywardena will become the President for 30 days during which Parliament will elected a new leader.

7. "Under the acting president the present parliament can appoint a new prime minister and an interim government," said the letter released by the Speaker's office. "Afterwards under a set time an election can be held for the people to elect a new parliament."

8. Political analysts have called the situation "dicey", saying the resignation of the President and the Prime Minister "will create a power vacuum that could be dangerous".

9. Political instability could undermine Sri Lanka's talks with the International Monetary Fund as it seeks a USD 3 billion bailout, the restructuring of some foreign debt and fund-raising from multilateral and bilateral sources to ease the dollar drought.

10. The economic crisis developed after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from overseas workers. It has been compounded by the build-up of hefty government debt, rising oil prices and a ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture. The fertiliser ban was reversed in November.