Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Jagran News Desk: Facing nationwide protests over the ongoing economic crisis, the Mahinda Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka on Sunday blocked all major social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, to tackle the growing unrest in the country. This comes after it declared a national emergency and imposed a 36-hour curfew in the island nation.

Here are the latest updates from the Sri Lankan economic crisis:

- The Sri Lankan government has defended the ban on social media platforms, saying the decision was taken to stem misinformation. "The social media block is temporary and imposed due to special instructions given by the Defence Ministry. It was imposed in the interests of the country and people to maintain calm," Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Chairman Jayantha de Silva told Reuters.

- A 36-hour curfew has also been imposed in Sri Lanka in a bid to control the anti-government protests in the island nation which has a population of 22 million. The curfew began at 6 pm on Saturday and will continue till Monday 6 am.

- However, a London-based rights watchdog has warned the Sri Lankan government that the emergency should not become a pretext for human rights violations. "Sri Lanka: The declaration of the state of emergency in the name of public security should not become a pretext for further human rights violations. The order declaring a state of emergency intends to restrict the rights to freedom of association, assembly and movement as well as due process protections," Amnesty International said in a statement.

- Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis. Its economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. It also facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

- India, meanwhile, has come to the aid of Sri Lanka. On Sunday, Gopal Baglay, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, said New Delhi's prompt assistance to the people of Colombo at this hour has been appreciated by all sections of the Sri Lankan society.

- "Since January this year, support from India to Sri Lanka exceeds US dollars 2.5 billion," Gopal told news agency ANI. "Besides, RBI has extended a currency swap of USD 400 million and deferred payments owed by Central Bank of Sri Lanka owed to RBI under the Asian Clearance Union worth several hundred million dollars."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma