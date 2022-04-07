Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Jagran News Desk: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign "under any circumstances", said the country's government on Wednesday despite the widespread protests against his handling of the ongoing economic crisis. However, Rajapaksa - who is in power since 2019 - has revoked the state of emergency.

The United Nations (UN) has welcomed Sri Lanka's decision to lift the state of emergency, saying the global body is ready to support the island nation with all its agencies, funds and programmes.

"The UN stands by the rule of law and the right to peaceful assembly and welcomes the lifting of the State of Emergency. We encourage parties to work towards a peaceful resolution to the crisis that will allow for the country to focus on the urgent steps needed for economic recovery," it said in a statement.

India sends 2.70 lakh MT of fuel to Sri Lanka

India on Wednesday sent more than 2.70 lakh MT of fuel to Sri Lanka to help the island nation deal with the current power crisis. "Indian credit line for fuel at work!!! One consignment each of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel was delivered to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours. Total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT," tweeted India High Commission in Colombo.

India has announced another USD 1 billion as a credit to Sri Lanka to help shore up the sinking economy of the island nation. The USD 1 billion line of credit to Colombo will help in keeping their food prices and fuel costs under check.

In February, New Delhi had also provided a short-term loan of USD 500 million to Colombo for the purchase of petroleum products through the Ministry of Energy and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka. In November 2021, India had given 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid fertilisers to Sri Lanka as their government stopped the import of chemical fertilisers.

Ex-Sri Lankan cricketers hail India

Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya has called India a "big brother", lauding New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the island nation. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jayasuriya also expressed hopes that the situation in Sri Lanka will change soon with help from India and other countries.

"You know as always as a neighbour, the big brother of the next to our country has been helping us... We are very grateful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister (Modi). So, for us even to survive it is not very easy at the moment, things are going through...," he said.

On Wednesday, former Sri Lanka skipper and Minister Arjuna Ranatunga also lauded PM Modi, saying he has been "very generous" to give the grant to start Jaffna International Airport. He said India has been an elder brother for Sri Lanka, adding that New Delhi is regularly monitoring the situation.

"They are looking at our needs like petrol and medicines and I am sure that these are things we will be lacking in a couple of months. India has been helping us in a big way," he told ANI.

"My major worry is that I don't want a blood bath. I am very scared and don't want people to start another war, which we suffered for years. Some of the politicians in the government are trying to show that the disease was created by Tamils and Muslims and by doing this they are trying to divide the country," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma