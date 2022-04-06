Colombo | Jagran News Desk: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency, as the island nation continue to stare at the countrywide protests over the severe economic crisis. The State of Emergency will be revoked from midnight of April 5, 2022, the English language newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

Earlier, Rajapaksa had announced an emergency in the country to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order." Anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis. An emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka today, due to a severe shortage of medicines in the country.

Here are the 10 points from Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:

- Amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country, Sri Lanka witnessed massive protests outside its Parliament on Tuesday, with people demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

- Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has called for abolishing the Executive Presidential system.

- Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The ongoing Lines of Credit (LOCs) that India has extended to crisis-hit Sri Lanka for procurement of fuel and food have currently totalled USD 1.5 billion and the consignments will further continue, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay told ANI on Tuesday.

- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament on Tuesday after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance amid growing unrest over an economic crisis, according to parliamentary proceedings. "Our party is on the side of the people," said Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa's coalition.

- Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

- On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers resigned en masse from their positions amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis. All 26 of them signed a general letter, consenting to resign paving the way for a new Cabinet to be formed, Daily Mirror reported.

- Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily shut its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as the country's Consulate General in Sydney, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. A statement from the ministry said the decision will take effect from April 30.

- The United States on Tuesday said it is deeply concerned about the economic situation in Sri Lanka and urged authorities in the island nation to exercise restraint and avoid social media blackouts. "We are deeply concerned about the economic situation in Sri Lanka. All have the right to peacefully protest and voice their views. We urge authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid social media blackouts and arrests under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in response," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted.

- The UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Tuesday expressed concern over the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka and urged the government to defuse tensions peacefully.

- The situation in the island nation has worsened and there have been shortages of food and fuel, along with power cuts, prompting new protests by desperate Sri Lankans, OHCHR Spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan