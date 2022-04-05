Colombo | Jagran News Desk: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday informed senior party members that he will not step down as the President but is ready to hand over the government to whichever party proves that it has a majority of 113 seats in Parliament. According to media reports, Rajapaksa held political meetings on Monday even as public protests continued against shortages of essential goods and electricity power cuts.

Parliament is scheduled to convene for the first time today, since the public protests and with Speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena presiding to conduct a vote to determine which party holds the absolute majority of 113 seats in the 225-member assembly.

On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers resigned en masse from their positions amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis. President Rajapaksa invited opposition parties to join the cabinet and form a unity government to tackle the crisis.

According to a report by the UK newspaper, Daily Mirror, with the exit of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and some government MPs threatening to sit independent, the government has lost its two-thirds majority. The SLFP is, however, now trying to hold on to its 113 seats so that it could continue in government even with a simple majority and Mahinda Rajapaksa could continue as the Prime Minister.

If the government fails to show its numbers today then a proposal will be made to the Speaker to call for a debate to decide on the new Prime Minister and as President Rajapaksa has decided, the government will be handed over to the new party. The country's government on Saturday blocked access to social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube, but lifted the ban on Sunday afternoon after the PM's son Namal Rajapaksa spoke against it.

- Emergency health situation declared in Sri Lanka

An emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka from Tuesday because of the severe drug shortage in the country. This decision was announced after an emergency general committee meeting of the country's Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) to discuss the imposition of the emergency law and the severe drug shortage.

GMOA Secretary Dr Shenal Fernando said this decision to announce the emergency health situation was taken to protect the lives of patients. During a meeting, the GMOA revealed that there would be a severe drug shortage in the country due to the poor management by the government. The Sri Lankan newspaper said that the current drug shortage will move into a very serious situation in the future if the present economic crisis continues.

Earlier, the government had declared the public health service an essential service on February 12. "After declaring the health services essential, the government should have ensured the supply of essential medicinal drugs in the country," Dr Fernando said. Therefore, the government and the health ministry should take full responsibility for the emergency drug shortage, he added.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day island-wide curfew after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country. Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."

- Sri Lanka parliament to meet as protests put ruling Rajapaksas under pressure

Sri Lanka's parliament will meet on Tuesday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet and sought to form a unity government to find a way out of the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades and quell public anger. The country of 22 million people has been suffering from a shortages of food, fuel and prolonged power cuts lasting up to 13 hours, triggered by a lack of foreign exchange that has stalled imports.

Opposition parties and even members of Rajapaksa's ruling alliance rejected the move for a unity government, setting the stage for a test of strength in parliament. "You could see the composition of parliament changing today," said lawyer Luwie Niranjan Ganeshanathan, who specialises in constitutional issues. In a wave of unprecedented spontaneous demonstrations across Sri Lanka, including large gatherings in the commercial capital Colombo, protesters have called for Rajapaksa and members of his powerful ruling family to resign. His brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, is the prime minister.

