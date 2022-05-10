Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Jagran News Desk: Trouble mounted in Sri Lanka on Monday after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his position, triggering a nationwide clash that claimed eight lives, including a ruling party MP. Following his resignation, anti-government protesters surrounded his house 'Temple Tree' and called for his arrest.

Thousands of protesters breached Rajapaksa's official residence after which heavily armed troops were called in to evacuate the outgoing Premier and his immediate family members. The security officials, speaking to AFP, said the police fired warning shots and kept up a barrage of tear gas to control the mob as the army completed its evacuation operation.

"After a pre-dawn operation, the former PM and his family were evacuated to safety by the army," AFP quoted security officials as saying. "At least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound."

Where is the outgoing Prime Minister at present?

Outgoing Premier Rajapaksa, 76, is currently at an undisclosed location.

Why are protesters angry with Mahinda Rajapaksa?

Not just Mahinda Rajapaksa, the protesters are also angry with his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and have blamed the siblings for the worst economic crisis Sri Lanka is facing.

Protesters have also blamed that the outgoing Prime Minister allegedly instigated the Rajapaksa family's supporters to attack unarmed protesters led to violent clashes between the two groups on Monday in which over 200 people were injured.

Opposition parties have also attacked the Rajapaksa brothers and called for their arrest. "He must be arrested for encouraging violence. There was no reason to attack the peaceful protesters," former President Maithripala Sirisena said, as reported by news agency PTI.

What is the current situation?

Currently, the situation is normal in Sri Lanka. Officials have urged the protesters and pro-government supporters to remain calm and maintain law and order. "The situation is calmer now, though there are still reports of sporadic unrest," Reuters quoted police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma