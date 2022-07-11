Sri Lanka Crisis: Why President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Decided To Resign On July 13 | Explained

Amidst the current economic crisis, Sri Lankan Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced his resignation after several protestors stormed his residence on Saturday. Speaker Mahindra Yapa Abeywardene had said in a televised address that the President had informed him that he would resign on July 13.

Gotabaya, instead of resigning immediately or within a day or two, chose a date four days away. Although there is no official statement regarding the same, it is believed that the date has a Buddhist connection.

According to reports, July 13 is a full moon day and carries great significance for Buddhists. The day in the lunar cycle carries great religious significance. In Sinhalese, it is called ‘poya’. Every ‘poya’ day is a public holiday in Sri Lanka.

The country follows Theravada Buddhism. As per the Theravada Buddhist calendar, the full moon of July is observed as 'Esala Poya', which marks the Buddha’s first sermon, and the founding of the Buddhist Sangha.

Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon in the Deer Park in Sarnath near Varanasi, an event that is dated to 528 BC when he was 35 years old. In the sermon, which he preached to five ascetics, The Buddha “set in motion the Wheel of the Law”, laying down the Four Noble Truths, a foundational principle of his philosophy, as per a report of the Indian Express.

Gotabaya is a devoted Buddhist and during the 2019 presidential election, only the Sinhala-Buddhists voted for him.

Earlier, on Saturday, thousands of protesters clashed with the police and stormed the President's official residence. Protestors live-streamed the breach on social media. People in the shared video clips can be seen shouting slogans against Rajapaksha. The crowd marched through rooms and corridors of the palatial building. Citizens of the country have been asking for the resignation of the President ever since it emerged that Sri Lanka was going through a severe economic crisis.