Sri Lanka Crisis: Why Gotabaya Rajapaksa Fled To Maldives | Explained

The protests against the Rajapaksas escalated in Sri Lanka on early Wednesday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country ahead of his resignation. Rajapaksa, who was demanding a safe exit for his family members, flew to the Maldives, using an Antonov-32 military aircraft from Sri Lanka's main international airport.

"In accordance with the powers vested in an Executive President in the Constitution of Sri Lanka, at the request of the existing Government, subject to the full approval of the Ministry of Defence, and subject to immigration, customs and all other laws at the Katunayake International Airport, the President along with the First Lady and two security guards departed on an Air Force flight to Maldives early this morning," the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) said in a statement.

Upon arrival, Gotabaya - the 73-year-old who was once known as "The Terminator" - was taken to an undisclosed location under police protection. Maldives officials have said that Gotabaya would "only transit" the country.

WHY DID GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA ESCAPE TO THE MALDIVES?

Although Maldives officials have said that Gotabaya would "only transit" the country, media reports suggest that Male is only "returning the favour" to the Sri Lankan president. It is being claimed that Maldives' Parliamentary Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed received Gotabaya upon his arrival in the country.

It must be noted that the ties between Sri Lanka and the Maldives have always remained strong. In May this year, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Nasheed the "coordinator" for securing foreign aid to his country.

"During the discussions, the former President of Maldives generously offered to assist Sri Lanka in securing relief for the country from foreign nations. The Prime Minister accepted the former President’s offer and appointed him to coordinate the relief efforts," Wickremesinghe's office said earlier.

SRI LANKA AND MALDIVES, THE TWO TIME-TESTED FRIENDS

The Maldives and Sri Lanka had established after the former got its independence on July 26, 1965. Since then, the two countries have expanded their cooperation on various sectors, including defence, education, tourism, and trade and investment. It should be noted that Sri Lanka has also given refuge to many Maldivian leaders in exile, including Nasheed.

Once Wickremesinghe, while speaking at the Maldives Parliament, had said that the Maldives was once called "Mahiladvipika" and it is "supposed to be the place where part of the group that came with Prince Vijaya settled down".

"The people of our nations also share common attributes of culture, food and linguistics. Our languages Dhivehi and Sinhalese have a common origin in Elu Prakrit. Sri Lanka is considered to be the second home for many Maldivians – providing shared experiences in educational and medical services," he had said, as reported by News18.

"Many Sri Lankans work in the Maldives while all of us relish the famous Maldivian Fish product known to us as Umbalakada. But, Honorable Speaker, Our commonalities are not limited to culture, food and trade. Both our people have a strong commitment to democracy."