Sri Lanka Crisis: State Of Emergency Declared Ahead Of July 20 Presidential Elections | 10 Points

Sri Lanka's Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday declared a State of Emergency as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing political and economical unrest.

HERE ARE 10 KEY POINTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG STORY:

1. The official gazette notification of the Sri Lankan government says that the State of Emergency was declared in the interests of public security. "It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," it reads.

2. Sri Lanka's President has the power to impose emergency regulations part 2 of the public security ordinance which says "(a) if the president is of the opinion that the police are inadequate to deal with a situation he may gazette an order calling out the armed forces to maintain public order".

3. The State of Emergency has been declared in Sri Lanka ahead of the July 20 election for the post of the President, which fell vacant after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

4. Gotabaya, 73, is currently in Singapore after he fled the country following unrest against his government and his family.

5. Meanwhile, the 225-member Sri Lankan Parliament will meet on July 20 to elect the new president on July 20.

6. It should be noted that main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa will contest for the Presidential polls. Last week, he had said that he is convinced that the truth will prevail.

7. The Sri Lankan economy is bracing for a sharp contraction due to the unavailability of basic inputs for production, an 80 per cent depreciation of the currency since March 2022, coupled with a lack of foreign reserves and the country's failure to meet its international debt obligations.

8. Hundreds of Sri Lankans continue to queue up at petrol pumps across the debt-ridden country every day amid fuel shortage, and a large number of people are ditching their cars and motorcycles for bicycles for their daily commute.

9. The economic crisis which is the worst in Sri Lanka's history has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like fuel. Long queues at fuel stations in Sri Lanka is the new normal and prices fluctuate subject to availability.

10. Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also one of the reasons behind the spike in bicycle sales and some stores are running out of stock.

