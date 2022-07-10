Sri Lanka Crisis: Protesters Find Million Of Rupees Inside President Rajapaksa's House

Demonstrators, who stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in central Colombo's high-security Fort area on Saturday, have recovered "millions of rupees" from his house, according to a report by the local Daily Mirror newspaper on Sunday.

The report said that the "large sum of money" was recovered from inside the mansion, but was handed over to the security units later. Videos have also gone viral on social media where the protesters could be seen counting the unearthed money.

Officials, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported, said they will take appropriate steps after probing the relevant facts.

Another video of the protesters has gone viral where they could be seen taking dips in the swimming pool, working out at the gym, and enjoying food in the kitchen in the presidential palace.

#WATCH | As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka triggers nationwide unrest, protestors stormed the premises of the presidential palace in the capital Colombo, earlier today





"It's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. The ACs were running in Presidential palace while people didn't have electricity in their homes," news agency ANI quoted a local as saying.

#WATCH | Protestors reach the grounds of Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka



It's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. The ACs were running in Presidential palace while people didn't have electricity in their homes: A local





GOTABAYA's WHEREABOUTS NOT KNOWN

While the protesters barraged Gotabaya's residence on Saturday, his whereabouts are still not known. The last communication about Gotabaya was received from Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who announced that the President would resign on Wednesday.

"The decision to step down on 13 July was taken to ensure a peaceful handover of power... I, therefore, request the public to respect the law and maintain peace," Abeywardena said on Saturday night, as reported by Reuters.

However, on Sunday, a video went viral on social media in which suitcases could be seen being loaded onto a Sri Lanka Navy ship - SLNS Gajabahu. Local media reports have claimed that the suitcases belong to Gotabaya.

MEANWHILE, IT's PEACE IN SRI LANKA...

Peace returned to Sri Lanka on Sunday but top officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, have appealed for a peaceful resolution for the ongoing political and economic crisis. "An opportunity has arisen to resolve the current crisis in a peaceful manner," General Silva in a brief statement on Sunday.