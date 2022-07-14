Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns Hours After Reaching Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday resigned from his position amid the massive protests that have been launched against his government and family for the ongoing economic crisis in the country. His resignation came just hours after he reached Singapore from the Maldives.

Quoting sources, Reuters reported that 73-year-old Gotabaya sent his resignation to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena via email shortly after he reached Singapore. It, however, is not clear whether his resignation would be accepted in email form.

Protests erupted in Sri Lanka in April this year after the economic crisis worsened, which forced Gotabaya's elder brother and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign from his position. Protesters were also demanding Gotabaya's resignation, but he was firmed on continuing as the country's president.

However, last week, the protesters stormed his official residence after which he was moved to an undisclosed location. Later, Gotabaya moved to the Maldives and accepted to resign, but demanded a safe exit for himself and his family.

'GOTABAYA IS ON A PRIVATE VISIT'

Gotabaya, who was enjoying immunity from arrest till he was the President of Sri Lanka, is on a private visit and has not applied for asylum, said the Singapore foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday.

Gotabaya, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, had arrived in Singapore on a Saudi Arabian airline flight. He left the airport later in a convoy of black vehicles.

The airline staff told Reuters that Gotabaya, dressed in black, flew business class with his wife and two bodyguards, describing him as "quiet" and "friendly".

PARLIAMENT WILL NOT CONVENE ON FRIDAY

Earlier in the day, the Speaker's Office said the Sri Lankan Parliament will not convene on Friday as Speaker is yet to receive Gotabaya's resignation letter. It, however, said that next date for the meeting will be announced within the next three day if Abeywardena receives Gotabaya's resignation later in the day.

With Abeywardena receiving Gotabaya's resignation, it is expected that the next date for the Parliament will be announced soon by the the Sri Lankan Speaker.