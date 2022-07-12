Sri Lanka Crisis | Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Considering Escape By Sea: Report

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who will resign from his position on July 13 amid the ongoing economic crisis, is reportedly considering escaping the country "using navy patrol craft".

According to a report by AFP, 73-year-old Rajapaksa - who fled his official residence in Colombo on Saturday amid massive protests - is planning to travel to Dubai.

Rajapaksa, who is accused of mismanaging the island nation's economy, enjoys immunity from arrest, but he wants to escape from the country before his resignation to avoid the possibility of being detained, the report said, quoting sources.

Rajapaksa is also insisting that he won't use public facilities amid fears of a retaliation from the public. Notably, his younger brother Basil Rajapaksa - who was Sri Lanka's finance minister - missed his Dubai flight on Tuesday after protests from locals and airport staff.

"There were some other passengers who protested against Basil boarding their flight," AFP quoted an airport official as saying. "It was a tense situation, so he hurriedly left the airport."

'PRESIDENT IS STILL HERE'

Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday said President Rajapaksa, who is being protected by the Armed Forces, is still in the country, adding that he made a mistake during his interview with the BBC.

"President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the (BBC) interview," he told news agency ANI.

PREZ RAJAPAKSA SIGNS RESIGNATION LETTER

According to a report by news agency IANS, Rajapaksa has signed his resignation letter, which has been handed over to a senior government official who will later hand it over to the Parliament Speaker. However, the announcement will be made by the Speaker only on July 13.