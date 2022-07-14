Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez Gotabaya On 'Private Visit', Says Singapore; Protesters Demand PM Ranil's Resignation

Outgoing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore from the Maldives on Thursday, days after he fled the island nation amid the massive protests against his government and his family for crippling the country's economy.

Gotabaya, 73, arrived in Singapore on a Saudi Arabian airline flight, where he was met by a group of security guards. Later, he was seen leaving the airport in a convoy of black vehicles, according to Reuters.

'GOTABAYA ON A PRIVATE VISIT'

As Gotabaya reached Singapore, its foreign ministry said the outgoing Sri Lankan president has entered the country on a private visit, and has not sought or been granted asylum.

NO ROLE IN GOTABAYA's DEPARTURE FROM SRI LANKA, SAYS INDIA

India on Thursday once again said it has not facilitated Gotabaya's exit from the country, adding that New Delhi stands with the Sri Lankan people and will continue to support the island nation "through democratic means and a constitutional framework".

"You'd have seen comments that our High Commission made. We've categorically denied having any role or facilitating his (Gotabaya Rajapaksa)departure or his travel from Sri Lanka. I'm not in a position to guess where's he. I've seen media reports right now that he's in Singapore," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

WANT RANIL TO GO, SAY PROTESTORS

The protesters, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is acting as the country's acting president after Gotabaya fled Sri Lanka.

"We want Ranil to go home," Malik Perera, a 29-year-old rickshaw driver who took part in the parliament protests, said on Thursday. "They have sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won't stop."

This comes a day after Ranil, 73, himself urged Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to appoint a new premier who is acceptable to all.

PROTESTORS PROMISE TO VACATE OFFICIAL BUILDINGS

On Thursday, the protesters said they would vacate all official buildings but, warned that the "fight is not over" yet and claimed that the Sri Lankan government "is not solving people's problems". However, despite their warning, the protests largely remained calm.

"Everything (buildings stormed by protesters) is being cleared but President's Secretariat will still be for people. We want to show we're capable. If we leave here, we can come back the next minute if we want," said Danish Ali, a Sri Lankan protester, at a press conference.