Sri Lanka Crisis: PM Wickremesinghe Willing To Resign Amid Massive Protest At President House | Updates

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today told the other party leaders that he is willing to resign from the top post and called for an all-party government in the country to furnish the need of the people amid the massive economical crisis prevailing in the South Asian Island-country. Wickremesinghe, earlier in the day called an all-party meet and demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who reportedly fled after protesters broke police barricades and entered the Sri Lankan President's official residence.

According to reports, protesters were cooking food in the kitchen at Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence. Earlier visuals emerged where protesters were seen swimming in the pool in the President's residence. The troops deployed there also fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president's residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed.

Lankan local publication Daily Mirror reported that several gunshots were heard being fired in the air and police unsuccessfully used tear gas to ward off protestors who surrounded the presidential residence.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summons emergency party meeting:

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Curfew lifted from 7 divisions in the Western province:

Sri Lankan Police has lifted the curfew that was imposed in seven divisions in the country's Western Province, including Colombo, ahead of planned anti-government protests on Saturday, after coming under sustained pressure from top lawyers' associations, human rights groups and political parties.

The curfew was imposed in seven police divisions in the Western Province, which included Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central with effect from 9 pm of Friday night until further notice, police said.

"People living in the areas where police curfew had been enforced should strictly limit themselves to their houses and law would be enforced severely against those violating curfew," the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne announced on Friday.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka protested the police curfew, terming it illegal and a violation of fundamental rights. "Such curfew is blatantly illegal and a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of our country who are protesting against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over its failure to protect their basic rights," it said.

Why the protests?

The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days. Police have used tear gas and water cannon at times in an unnecessary and disproportionate manner. On occasions, armed forces have also fired live ammunition.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages. The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis and shortage of fuel and gas, Sri Lanka's Church of Ceylon has called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to immediately resign alleging they have failed to take any meaningful steps to alleviate the suffering of the people.

