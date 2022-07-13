Sri Lanka Crisis: Nationwide Curfew Imposed; Acting Prez Ranil Asks Speaker To Appoint New PM

The situation across Sri Lanka remained tensed on Wednesday with frequent clashes erupting between protesters and government forces after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives. With the situation going out of control, the Sri Lankan government imposed a nationwide curfew till 5 am Thursday and appealed to people to maintain law and order in the island nation.

HERE's EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SRI LANKAN CRISIS:

PREZ GOTABAYA TO MOVE TO SINGAPORE

Reports have emerged that President Gotabaya, 73, will move to Singapore. Once he reaches Singapore, he will give his resignation to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

'NOMINATE PM WHO IS ACCEPTABLE TO ALL'

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now the acting President of Sri Lanka, on Wednesday requested Speaker Abeywardena to appoint a new premier who is acceptable to both the government and all opposition parties. This comes after Sri Lanka's opposition leaders asked Wickremesinghe to resign from his post ahead of Gotabaya's resignation.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe's office in a statement said that he had held a Cabinet meeting on Monday in which all members suggested that an all-party government should be formed to run Sri Lanka, which is going through its worst economic crisis.

It must be mentioned that Wickremesinghe is also under pressure. On Wednesday, his office was stormed by the protesters, who demanded that the 73-year-old should resign from his post.

26-YEAR-OLD PROTESTER DIES

A 26-year-old protester on Wednesday was killed during the agitation outside Wickremesinghe's office. Media reports suggest that the youth died after developing breathing difficulties when the Sri Lankan armed forces fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

According to a report by Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror, the man was rushed to a private hospital in Colombo where he lost his life.

PLEASE MAINTAIN LAW AND ORDER: MILITARY CHIEF

Amid the intensifying protests, Sri Lanka's Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva on Wednesday requested the people of the island nation to help the armed force maintain law and order in Sri Lanka.

His request came after a state of emergency was declared by Wickremesinghe. "We must end this fascist threat to democracy. We can't allow the destruction of state property. The President's Office, the President's Secretariat and the Prime Minister's official residence must be returned to proper custody," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Those who are in my office want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president. We can't let them tear up our Constitution. We can't allow fascists to take over. Some mainstream politicians too seem to be supporting these extremists. That is why I declared a nationwide emergency and a curfew," he added.