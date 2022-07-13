Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Emergency Declared After Prez Flees Country; Massive Protest At PM's House

-
12:12 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Air patrolling being conducted by security forces as protestors storm Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo
#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Air patrolling being conducted by security forces as protestors storm Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo pic.twitter.com/HlOjmvFUNf— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
-
12:11 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Sri Lanka's president left the country without signing a resignation. The speaker and the whole country hoped that he would send his resignation properly so that within next week we can elect another president. It's up to Parliament. The next President will be for an interim period. They're not going to contest elections next time. LoP Sajith Premadasa has shown his intention for the same. Presidential elections can't be held at this juncture, as per the constitution they should be in held 2024: Sri Lankan Opposition MP Patali Champika Ranawaka
-
12:10 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Few protestors come prepared to face the tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside the residence of Sri Lankan PM. Air patrolling has started in the area around the PM's residence
Colombo | Few protestors come prepared to face the tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside the residence of Sri Lankan PM— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
Air patrolling has started in the area around the PM's residence pic.twitter.com/9anJ8gBfRc
-
12:09 PM
Sri Lanka crisis
Military personnel use tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo
#WATCH Military personnel use tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo pic.twitter.com/SdZWWRMwTn— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
-
12:09 PM
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajpakasa fled the country, reports AFP citing Sri Lankan PM's office
-
12:08 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Hundreds of furious protestors enter the premises of the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo as they breach the security deployment amid tear-gas shelling
#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Hundreds of furious protestors enter the premises of the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo as they breach the security deployment amid tear-gas shelling pic.twitter.com/CjMnuHgUjc— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
-
12:08 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Sri Lanka | We want the PM to resign because as per our constitution if the President resigns PM becomes the acting President. People want both of them to leave. Police took action by tear gas shelling. Army troops moved in: Former Advisor to Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs ministry
-
12:07 PM
Protesters face-off with military personnel
Protesters face to face with military personnel deployed outside Sri Lankan prime minister's residence in Colombo Ranil Wickremesinghe is a failed prime minister, says a protester.
#WATCH Protesters face to face with military personnel deployed outside Sri Lankan prime minister's residence in Colombo— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
Ranil Wickremesinghe is a failed prime minister, says a protester. pic.twitter.com/6TtfT9wvky
-
12:06 PM
Security beefed-up outside PM's residence
Heavy military presence at Sri Lankan prime minister's residence as protests spark again in Colombo.
#WATCH Heavy military presence at Sri Lankan prime minister's residence as protests spark again in Colombo#SriLanka pic.twitter.com/xBqYY6ywW2— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
-
12:06 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Amid the deepening of the crisis in the country, protestors head towards the Sri Lankan PM's office as protest flares again on the roads of Colombo
#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Amid the deepening of the crisis in the country, protestors head towards the Sri Lankan PM's office as protest flares again on the roads of Colombo pic.twitter.com/x1MLbub2Ls— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
-
12:05 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Protestors head towards Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office as protest breaks out again in Colombo as the crisis in the country deepens
#WATCH | Protestors head towards Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office as protest breaks out again in Colombo as the crisis in the country deepens pic.twitter.com/GJvA5RVCml— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
-
12:02 PM
Massive protests in Colombo
Protest breaks out again in Colombo as the crisis in the country deepens after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, earlier today
#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Protest breaks out again in Colombo as the crisis in the country deepens after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, earlier today— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
As per Sri Lanka's Speaker of Parliament, Rajapaksa is yet to give his resignation pic.twitter.com/drHWzaDyVv
-
12:01 PM
Not received President's resignation yet, says Speaker
Shortly after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Maldivian capital Male on a Sri Lanka Air Force plane, the crisis-hit island country's Parliament Speaker on Wednesday said that he is yet to receive a letter of resignation.
Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said has not the resignation letter of the embattled President who departed from Sri Lanka hours before he was expected to resign amid widespread protests in the country which is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies.
-
12:01 PM
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down after widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, the air force said in a statement.
Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Emergency Declared After Prez Flees Country; Massive Protest At PM's House
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 12:17 PM IST
Amid the massive and violent protests outside the official residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe, a state of emergency has been declared in the crisis-hit Sri Lanka, news agency AFP quoted PM's office as saying. Hundreds of furious protestors enter the premises of the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo as they breach the security deployment. Meanwhile, military personnel used tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter the PM's residence in Colombo. The massive protests in Sri Lanka broke out after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday fled to the Maldives on a military jet, hours before he was supposed to step down in the face of a public revolt against him and his family for mishandling the economy that has bankrupted the country. The 73-year-old leader left the country along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet, a brief statement from the Sri Lanka Air Force said.