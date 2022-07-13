Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Emergency Declared After Prez Flees Country; Massive Protest At PM's House

Amid the massive and violent protests outside the official residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe, a state of emergency has been declared in the crisis-hit Sri Lanka, news agency AFP quoted PM's office as saying. Hundreds of furious protestors enter the premises of the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo as they breach the security deployment. Meanwhile, military personnel used tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter the PM's residence in Colombo. The massive protests in Sri Lanka broke out after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday fled to the Maldives on a military jet, hours before he was supposed to step down in the face of a public revolt against him and his family for mishandling the economy that has bankrupted the country. The 73-year-old leader left the country along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet, a brief statement from the Sri Lanka Air Force said.