Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Gotabaya Rajapaksa Likely To Fly To Singapore Today; Resignation Still Awaited

09:26 AM
UN Chief On Sri Lanka Crisis
It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed. I urge all party leaders to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition, says UN Secretary-General António Guterres
09:25 AM
Sri Lanka Crisis: Nationwide curfew Ends
A nationwide curfew was imposed until Thursday morning in Sri Lanka in the wake of intensifying protests against the government. The notification was issued by Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday. The curfew remained in force till 5 am today.
The notification said that no person shall be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore in the schedule specified areas from midnight of July 13 to 5 am on July 14. Citizens can move under a written permit. Wickremesinghe signed the notification as Prime Minister.
09:24 AM
Peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka is essential: US
Amid the unrest in Sri Lanka, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has urged for the peaceful transfer of power within the country's constitutional framework and said that the US condemns all violence and calls for the rule of law to be upheld in the crisis-hit island nation.
09:24 AM
Sri Lanka Ministers hold party leaders' meet to resolve ongoing crisis
In order to tackle the ongoing political crisis in Sri Lanka, leaders of political parties met and decided that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should resign immediately to resolve the current situation in the country.
It was discussed at the special meeting held in Parliament this afternoon (13) with the participation of the members of the Committee on Parliamentary Business and the party leaders that the Prime Minister should resign from his position as soon as possible to resolve the current crisis situation in the country.
09:24 AM
President Gotabaya's resignation still awaited
Sri Lankans waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday, a day after he fled to the Maldives to escape a popular uprising against an economic crisis blamed on his government's mismanagement. Rajapaksa was expected to next head to Singapore though his final destination was not clear.
09:24 AM
Sri Lanka's Central bank warns public on possible risks in crypto trade
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has put out a warning of the possible exposure to significant financial, operational, legal, and security-related risks posed by investments in virtual currencies, essentially cryptocurrencies, while asking them not to fall prey to such types of virtual schemes offered through the Internet.
Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Gotabaya Rajapaksa Likely To Fly To Singapore Today; Resignation Still Awaited
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 09:26 AM IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, driven out after an economic collapse unleashed a popular uprising that appeared to end his family's near two-decade dominance of the country. His decision to leave his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in charge as acting president triggered more demonstrations, with protesters storming the premier's office demanding that he go too. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard an air force plane early on Wednesday, the air force said in a statement. After arriving in the Maldives, he was expected to head next to Singapore today.
14 July 2022