Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Gotabaya Rajapaksa Likely To Fly To Singapore Today; Resignation Still Awaited

Sri Lanka Crisis: Nationwide curfew Ends

A nationwide curfew was imposed until Thursday morning in Sri Lanka in the wake of intensifying protests against the government. The notification was issued by Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday. The curfew remained in force till 5 am today.

The notification said that no person shall be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore in the schedule specified areas from midnight of July 13 to 5 am on July 14. Citizens can move under a written permit. Wickremesinghe signed the notification as Prime Minister.