Sri Lanka Crisis: 'Tried My Best', Says G Rajapaksa; Process To Elect New Prez To Begin Today | 10 Points

Sri Lanka's parliament was due to meet on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, a day after the resignation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accepted by the Speaker on Friday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore to escape anti-government protesters who had occupied his official residence and offices. Lawmakers are scheduled to elect a new president within a week, with six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of the Rajapaksas who is the sole representative of his party in parliament, sworn in as acting president until then.

Meanwhile, outgoing president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his resignation letter stated that he took the best steps like trying to form an all-party government to counter the economic meltdown.

Here are the Latest Updates From Sri Lanka Crisis:

- The resignation letter sent by Rajapaksa from Singapore was read during the 13-minute special session. In his resignation letter, Rajapksa, 73, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown for Sri Lanka's economic woes. Rajapaksa said he took the best steps like trying to form an all-party government to counter the economic meltdown.

- "I served my motherland to the best of my ability and I will continue to do so in the future. I took action to protect people from the pandemic despite being constrained by the already poor economic environment that prevailed at the time," he said. "During 2020 and 2021 I was compelled to order lockdowns and the foreign exchange situation deteriorated. In my view, I took the best course of action by suggesting an all-party or a national government to tackle the situation," Rajapaksa added.

- Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Parliament met briefly today to announce the vacancy in the presidency following the resignation of Rajapaksa, who fled to the country on Wednesday after a popular uprising against him for mishandling the country's economic crisis.

- The opposition's presidential nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

- Over 100 police and security personnel with assault rifles were deployed on the approach road to parliament on Saturday, manning barricades and a water cannon to prevent any unrest.

- Days-long fuel queues have become the norm in the island nation of 22 million, while foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to close to zero and headline inflation hit 54.6% last month.

- Sri Lanka, meanwhile, received the first of three fuel shipments on Saturday, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said. These are the first shipments to reach the country in about three weeks.

- Street protests over Sri Lanka's economic meltdown simmered for months before boiling over a week ago when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.

- Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday after it allowed him to enter the country on a "private visit." Singapore's Foreign Ministry said that Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.