Sri Lanka Crisis: How President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Successor Would Be Appointed | Explained

The rule of Rajapaksas is about to end in Sri Lanka soon, with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to resign from his position on July 13. Along with President Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also that he will resign from his position.

While the announcements have rejoiced the protesters, experts are worried about the island nation's future and believe that Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe's resignations will make the situation "dicey".

"If a clear transition is not put in place the president and prime minister's resignation will create a power vacuum that could be dangerous," Reuters quoted political analyst Kusal Perera as saying. "The Speaker can appoint a new all-party government but whether they will be accepted by the protesters remains to be seen."

Also Read - Is Sri Lanka Heading Towards A Civil War | Explained

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE PRESIDENT RESIGNS IN SRI LANKA?

According to the Sri Lankan Constitution, if a President resigns before the end of his tenure, his or her successor would be elected by the Parliament. However, this appointment would be held within one month from the resignation of the President.

HOW WILL THIS PROCESS TAKE PLACE?

The Parliament would need to meet within three days following the President's resignation. During the meeting, the Secretary-General of Parliament will inform the members about the President's resignation. Later, a date would be fixed to receive the nominations for the vacant President's post.

If only one member is nominated for the post, he or she will be declared the next President of the country. However, if more than one person is nominated, a secret ballot will be held. The person who will receive an absolute majority will get elected to the top post.

WHAT HAPPENS TILL THE TIME THE NEW PRESIDENT IS APPOINTED?

Till the new President is appointed, the country's Prime Minister will serve as the Acting President, as per the Sri Lankan constitution. In this case, Wickremesinghe would become the Acting President until the Parliament appoints a new President.