Sri Lanka Asks China To Defer Ship Visit After India's Objection: Report

The Sri Lankan government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island nation following an objection raised by India, reported Reuters quoting a source.

Yuan Wang 5, China's research and survey vessel, however, is still on its way to Sri Lanka's Hambantota port and is expected to reach there on August 11 as the Chinese foriegn ministry is yet to respond to Sri Lanka's request.

India fears that Hambantota, a Chinese-built and leased port, will be used by Bejing as a military base. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

It must be mentioned that tensions between India and China have remained tensed since the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh when 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer, were killed.

Analysts have described the Yuan Wang 5 as a space-tracking ship, which is used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches by China.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week had said that it is closely monitoring "any bearing on India’s security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them".

China has been Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has financed airports, roads and railways in the island nation, a move that has irked New Delhi. However, as Lanka battles its worst economic crisis, India has lended a helping hand to it, providing nearly $4 billion in support this year.

Wickremesinghe, who became the President after Gotabya Rajapaksa fled the country, has also thanked India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for providing the crisis-hit island nation "a breath of life" in tough times.

"I wish to specially mention the assistance provided by India, our closest neighbour, in our efforts of economic revitalisation. The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a breath of life. On behalf of my people and that of my own, I convey the gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the government and the people of India," he said in an address last week.

He has also reaffirmed his commitment to the "one China policy" as well as to the UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

"During a meeting with H.E. Qi Zhenghong, Ambassador of China, I reiterated Sri Lanka's firm commitment to the one-China policy, as well as to the UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations," he had said.

"Countries must refrain from provocations which further escalate the current global tensions. Mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries are important foundations for peaceful cooperation and non-confrontation," Wickremesinghe said.