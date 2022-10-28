'Spoiler Alert': Elon Musk's Latest Tweet Leaves Internet Confused; Here's Why

SOON after Elon Musk completed the Twitter deal, the Tesla CEO posted another tweet and labelled it as 'Spoiler Alert'.

The latest tweet has two musical note emojis, at the beginning and at the end. "Let the good times roll," it reads.

The tweet, meanwhile, left the netizens confused, creating suspense in the mind of millions.

Musk on Friday, also fired Musk fired three top executives of Twitter, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde., soon after his takeover.

Earlier, Musk expressed that he intends to replace Parag Agrawal as CEO of the social media platform and also intends to reverse the permanent ban on users, according to a Bloomberg report. Agrawal was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, Bloomberg on Friday reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Tesla and Space X owner is expected to remain CEO of Twitter in the interim period but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, the report said. According to multiple reports in US media, Twitter's Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde its legal and policy executive as well as Ned Segal, its chief financial officer Ned Segal was asked to go.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Musk stepped into the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, carrying the bowl of a sink. This action was the object of several memes on the internet.

Musk, who is always in the headlines for his unique and sarcastic captions, posted a video of himself carrying a kitchen sink and wrote, "let that sink in!"

The Tesla CEO who had always been interested in buying Twitter, terminated the deal in July. He also alleged that the site violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. However, the Twitter deal legal proceedings had been put on hold by a judge overseeing the dispute until October 28.

(With inputs from ANI)