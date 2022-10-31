South Korean PM Promises Probe Into Deadly Halloween Stampede At Itaewon

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised a thorough investigation on Monday into the Halloween stampede which killed at least 151 people and left over 100 injured in South Korea’s capital city Seoul.

After the tragic incident, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared national mourning, and promised support to the victims' families. He said providing good treatment to the injured was his top priority.

This was for the first time in past three years that people came to celebrate the virtually unrestricted Halloween festivities in Seoul's popular Itaewon district on Saturday. Approximately, 1 lakh people had gathered in Itaewon for the Halloween festivities even after strict rules on gatherings were enforcecd.

The streets were so overcrowded and blocked that it became impossible for the emergency workers and ambulances to reach the place of incident which in turn led to the massive casualities of people.

The Halloween festivities were organised at Itaewon which is Seoul’s prime Halloween destination. It is an expat-friendly district which is known for its restaurants, clubs and bars. It is nearby to US military’s previous South Korean headquarters.

This is one of the biggest crowd disasters of South Korea recorded. Earlier, in 2005, 11 people were killed and 60 injured at a pop concert in Sangju.

People in Seoul placed white chrysanthemums, drinks and candles at a small makeshift altar off an exit of the Itaewon subway station, which is a few steps away from the site of the stampede.

"It doesn't matter how they died, or why they died. Those poor people, all at similar ages to my grandchildren, they died anyway," Reuters quoted as saying Jung Si-hoon, a church elder, and a retiree who placed an old wooden cross at the altar. Praying for the people who lost their lives, he said, "What more should we say? We should pray for them and wish they rest in peace."

The government officials also met Prime Minister Han after the incident and promised to investigate the matter. “The government will undertake a thorough investigation into what caused this accident and do its best to make necessary institutional changes so that such an accident is not repeated," he said.

According to Han, there are some people who are spreading fake information and criticizing the people who attended the event. This is one of the deadliest incident of South Korea which shakes hearts of everyone and officials are allegedly facing criticism over their response after the horrible incident.