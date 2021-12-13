Johannesburg (South Africa) | ANI: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive on Sunday, the office of the presidency said in a statement, reported CNN.

Ramaphosa "started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today," the presidency statement said.

Ramaphosa was fully vaccinated and he recently returned from a trip to West Africa. He tested negative for COVID-19 upon his return to Johannesburg on December 8, according to his office.

The President is now in self-isolation in Cape Town, reported CNN.

"President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization," the statement said.

He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week, reported CNN.

South Africa, where scientists identified the new Omicron variant, has recently entered its fourth wave of the pandemic.

Just over 25 per cent of the country has been fully vaccinated, with an additional 5 per cent partially vaccinated, according to CNN's global vaccine tracker.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha