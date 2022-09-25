Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Xi Jinpings's House Arrest, Coup In Beijing

SPECULATION about Chinese president Xi Jinping being put under house arrest has taken over social media. Several posts on social media claim that Xi Jinping has been removed as the head of China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) and has been placed under house arrest.

However, amid rumours making the rounds, neither the country's Chinese Communist Party nor the media have given any official confirmation yet.

The speculation about Xi's house arrest comes after China sentenced two former ministers to death this week. Besides the two ministers, the two other officials who were sentenced to life are reported to be part of a "political circle."

Several Twitter users posted about Xi's alleged house arrest. A few of them even claimed that this was a military coup and that PLA vehicles had started moving towards the capital, Beijing.

There are videos of military movements in the country that have also surfaced. Importantly, it has been shared by users with significantly good number of followers.

"This video of military vehicles moving to Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59 per cent of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the CCP. China is unstable," tweets Gordon G Chang.

Many users have even shared photographs of Xi's successors. However, none of these updates are from verified or credible accounts. Most of these accounts are those of anonymous users.

Aadil Brar, an expert following developments in China, noted that Xi is likely in quarantine after returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) Summit, which would explain his absence from public affairs at the moment.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post has not reported on any coup as such or political escalation in China at all. However, it has shared a dozen tweets in the last 24 hours about issues pertaining to China and the world, but not even a slight hint about the rumoured development in Beijing.