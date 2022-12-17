So Inspiring To See...': Elon Musk Amid Global Backlash Over Suspension Of Twitter Accounts Of Journalists

Elon Musk responded to the crticism after he suspended half a dozen of Twitter accounts of Journalists citing doxxing. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday responded to the criticism he is receiving after Twitter banned the accounts of scores of journalists from some known media houses in the US. Critics of Musk's decision have accused him of hampering the freedom of speech of the microblogging site after blocking half a dozen of journalists.

Taking to Twitter, the world’s richest man reacted with a sarcastic comment and said, "So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press."

Twitter's unprecedented suspension of journalists over claims that they revealed the real-time location of owner Elon Musk drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations across the globe.

Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardizing press freedom.

CNN took to Twitter to release an official statement on the suspension of the Twitter account of their journalist Donie’ O Sullivan. "The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter's increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern to everyone who uses Twitter. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response," the statement read.

Elon Musk suspended half a dozen Twitter accounts of prominent journalists over rules regarding “doxxing”. Earlier on Thursday, in a Twitter Space audio discussion, Musk said, "You dox, you get suspended. End of story. That's it,” while referring to disclosing someone's personal confidential details online on Twitter.

According to a report by The New York Times, Twitter accounts suspended by Musk citing doxxing includes Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Misha Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann Independent journalists Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster.

What is Doxxing?

Doxxing is an act of gathering private or identifying information about someone and releasing it online via the internet without the consent of the person with an intention to threaten, harass, shame or in order to take revenge. After the ‘worrying suspension’ of several journalists on Twitter, the European Union has warned Elon Musk that Twitter may face sanctions under future media laws.

Taking to Twitter EU commissioner Vera Jourova said, “News about the arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU's Digital Services Act requires respect for media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act."

(With Agency Inputs.)