New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the India-China border row, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) asserted that the situation along the India-China border is ‘very nasty’ and the Chinese are ‘going at it’ very strongly.

Donald Trump also said that he would love to get involved in the matter and help in easing the tensions between the two nuclear power countries.

"While we're at it, we're talking about China and India are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It's been very nasty," Trump said at a White House news conference, as reported by news agency PTI.

Donald Trump also reiterated that he is talking to both India and China about the situation and would love to help.

"And we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that," he said.

When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is certainly going at it. "I hope not... But they (China) are certainly going at it. They are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand," Trump said.

The remarks from American president on the day when India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow, Russia.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the ongoing border dispute between the two countries in Ladakh which could not be resolved despite several military-level talks. This is also the first meeting between the political leadership of both countries since the start of the face-off in May.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump also highlighted the relationship he had developed with Indian-Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he would think that Indian Americans will vote for him in the November 3 presidential election.

"We have great support from India. We have great support from Prime Minister Modi. I would think that the Indian (American) people would be voting for Trump," the president said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan