Sister Andre, World's Oldest Person, Dies At 118 In France

World's oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, died at the age of 118 in France. (Image: Reuters)

THE WORLD’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, died at the age of 118 in the city of Toulon in France, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

Randon was born in southern France on 11 February 1904 when the first world war was still a decade away. She is known as Sister Andre. Randon died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesperson David Tavella said.

“There is great sadness but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Labouré nursing home, told AFP.

Before joining a convent in 1944 at the age of 40, Randon had worked as a governor and tutor. She had been in nursing homes since 1979 and in the Toulon home since 2009, The Guardian reported.

In 2021, she survived a bout of Covid-19 after the virus swept through the nursing home where she lived, killing 10 other residents.