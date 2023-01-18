Sister Andre, World's Oldest Person, Dies At 118 In France

French nun Lucile Randon who is also known as Sister Andrée was born in 1904 and survived an outbreak of Covid-19 in 2021 in her nursing home that killed 10 other residents.

World's oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, died at the age of 118 in France. (Image: Reuters)

THE WORLD’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, died at the age of 118 in the city of Toulon in France, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

Randon was born in southern France on 11 February 1904 when the first world war was still a decade away. She is known as Sister Andre. Randon died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesperson David Tavella said.

“There is great sadness but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Labouré nursing home, told AFP.

Before joining a convent in 1944 at the age of 40, Randon had worked as a governor and tutor. She had been in nursing homes since 1979 and in the Toulon home since 2009, The Guardian reported.

In 2021, she survived a bout of Covid-19 after the virus swept through the nursing home where she lived, killing 10 other residents.

